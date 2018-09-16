Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 20,088 First Busey Co. (BUSE)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 20,088 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 83.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 47.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 17.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 52,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 12.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BUSE. Zacks Investment Research raised First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. FIG Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on First Busey from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.80.

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $31.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. First Busey Co. has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $83.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.85 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 21.51%. equities analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Busey Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

