Covia (CVIA) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Co

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CVIA. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Covia in a report on Thursday, August 16th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Covia in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Johnson Rice cut Covia from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Covia from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Covia from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.94.

Shares of CVIA stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. Covia has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $508.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Covia in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Covia in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Covia in the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC bought a new position in shares of Covia in the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Covia in the 2nd quarter worth $168,000.

