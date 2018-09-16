Corning Incorporated (GLW) Position Trimmed by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 55.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,873 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 80,891 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Corning by 1,455.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Corning by 16,371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Corning by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.45.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 237,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $7,805,638.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,468.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 383,605 shares of company stock worth $12,649,768. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $35.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.35. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Corning had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.86%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.