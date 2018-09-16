Corelogic Inc (CLGX) Stake Increased by Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC

Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corelogic were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Corelogic by 0.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Corelogic by 2.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corelogic by 16.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Corelogic by 16.9% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Corelogic by 34.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

CLGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Corelogic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Corelogic in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Corelogic from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.11.

In other news, Director Mary Lee Widener sold 700 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,233 shares in the company, valued at $415,766.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Barry M. Sando sold 16,700 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $835,501.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,917,047.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,586,247. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLGX opened at $51.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. Corelogic Inc has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $55.79.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $488.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.74 million. Corelogic had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Corelogic Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CoreLogic, Inc provides property information, analytics, and data-enabled services in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Property Intelligence segment owns or licenses loan information, property sales and characteristic information, property risk and replacement cost, natural hazard data, geospatial data, parcel maps, and mortgage-backed securities information.

