Control4 Corp (CTRL) Holdings Increased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.22% of Control4 worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Control4 by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,986,675 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,155,000 after buying an additional 142,055 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Control4 by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,081,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,233,000 after buying an additional 142,699 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Control4 by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 900,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,879,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Control4 by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 599,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,887,000 after buying an additional 19,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Control4 by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 422,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,081,000 after buying an additional 18,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Control4 alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on CTRL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Control4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Control4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Control4 from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Control4 in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Control4 in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Control4 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of CTRL opened at $37.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $946.23 million, a PE ratio of 49.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.10. Control4 Corp has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $37.62.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. Control4 had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. research analysts expect that Control4 Corp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bryce Judd sold 1,042 shares of Control4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $25,122.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,122.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Plaehn sold 110,000 shares of Control4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $3,483,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 552,920 shares of company stock worth $17,925,175 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Control4 Profile

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Control4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Control4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.