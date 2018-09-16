Contrasting Yelp (YELP) and Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN)

Yelp (NASDAQ: DLPN) and Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yelp and Dolphin Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yelp $846.81 million 4.55 $152.85 million $0.07 657.86 Dolphin Entertainment $22.41 million 1.61 $6.91 million ($0.20) -13.45

Yelp has higher revenue and earnings than Dolphin Entertainment. Dolphin Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yelp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Yelp has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dolphin Entertainment has a beta of 8.62, indicating that its stock price is 762% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.3% of Yelp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Yelp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.0% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Yelp and Dolphin Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yelp 17.64% 0.74% 0.67% Dolphin Entertainment 17.98% 75.55% 11.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Yelp and Dolphin Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yelp 2 10 11 0 2.39 Dolphin Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00

Yelp currently has a consensus target price of $48.48, suggesting a potential upside of 5.27%. Dolphin Entertainment has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 123.05%. Given Dolphin Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dolphin Entertainment is more favorable than Yelp.

Summary

Dolphin Entertainment beats Yelp on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc. operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others. It provides free and paid advertising products to businesses, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted search advertising to local audiences through its Website and mobile application; and business listing products. The company's Yelp platform enables consumers to order flowers, purchase event tickets, and book spa and salon appointments. In addition, it offers Yelp Deals that allow local business owners to create promotional discounted deals for their products and services; and Gift Certificates products for local business owners to sell full-price gift certificates directly to customers through their business listing pages. Further, the company provides other services comprising Yelp Reservations that provide restaurants, nightlife, and other venues with the ability to offer online reservations directly from their Yelp business listing pages; and Yelp Nowait, a subscription-based waitlist management solution that allows consumers to check wait times and join waitlists remotely, as well as businesses to manage seating and server rotation. Its other services also include WiFi Marketing product for businesses to create on-premises WiFi access for customers and advertise products on the WiFi log-in page, as well as collect contact and social media information from customers. The company offers its products directly through its sales force; indirectly through partners; and online through its Website. Yelp Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services. The company was formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media, Inc. and changed its name to Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. in July 2017. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

