Contrasting Evolving Systems (EVOL) & Wipro (WIT)

Evolving Systems (NYSE: WIT) and Wipro (NYSE:WIT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Wipro pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Evolving Systems does not pay a dividend. Wipro pays out 11.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Evolving Systems and Wipro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolving Systems 3.28% 5.63% 3.40% Wipro 14.66% 15.89% 10.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Evolving Systems and Wipro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolving Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Wipro 3 3 2 0 1.88

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.1% of Evolving Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Wipro shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Evolving Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Wipro shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Evolving Systems has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wipro has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Evolving Systems and Wipro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolving Systems $28.81 million 0.95 $2.51 million N/A N/A Wipro $8.37 billion 2.87 $1.23 billion $0.26 20.50

Wipro has higher revenue and earnings than Evolving Systems.

Summary

Wipro beats Evolving Systems on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Evolving Systems Company Profile

Evolving Systems, Inc. provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM Activation solution. Its acquisition and activation solutions also comprise Tertio Service Activation solution used to activate a new subscriber or to add a new service to an existing subscriber; and Number Inventory and Management solution, an automated solution that enables operators to manage their telephone numbers and other communication identifiers. In addition, the company offers analytics and value management solutions comprising the Profiling Engine, a rules-driven flexible aggregator, which supports static and ongoing dynamic profiling of subscribers; Campaign Engine that is used to configure and deliver marketing campaigns and offers to subscribers; and Campaign Module, which provides predefined templates for specific types of real-time mobile marketing tactics. Further, it provides Social Media Integration solution, which enables carriers to expand their engagement with subscribers; and App Promotion solution, which engages subscribers when they are first configuring new services or when they are upgrading to mobile devices with new capabilities. Additionally, the company offers Customer Retention and Loyalty solution; Real-time Lifecycle Marketing solution innovate, execute, and manage interactive campaigns that engage consumers in real time; and Mobile Data Enablement solution, which provides a data consumption and policy management solution. It also provides marketing, IT, and managed services, as well as customer value management and engagement solutions. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises. It serves customers in various industry verticals, such as banking, financial services, and insurance; health business; consumer business; energy, natural resources, and utilities; manufacturing; technology; and communications. The company's IT Products segment distributes third-party IT products comprising enterprise platforms, networking solutions, software and data storage products, contact center infrastructure, enterprise security, IT optimization technologies, video solutions, and end-user computing solutions. The company has research collaboration agreements with Tel Aviv University for core and applied research in image and text analytics using deep learning and sparse representation models and techniques; and IISc on technologies for autonomous vehicles. Wipro Limited was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.

