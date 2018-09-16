Continental (CON) PT Set at €205.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Commerzbank set a €190.00 ($220.93) target price on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €184.00 ($213.95) target price on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($308.14) target price on Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, HSBC set a €225.00 ($261.63) price target on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €203.52 ($236.65).

Shares of CON opened at €150.70 ($175.23) on Wednesday. Continental has a 1 year low of €186.55 ($216.92) and a 1 year high of €257.40 ($299.30).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

