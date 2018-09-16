Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Market Cap Hits $7.88 Million

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Content Neutrality Network has a market cap of $7.88 million and $714,428.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One Content Neutrality Network token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, UEX, DDEX and ABCC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015369 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000304 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00276704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00152909 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000220 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008813 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.20 or 0.06389113 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Profile

Content Neutrality Network’s launch date was February 28th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,207,506,446 tokens. Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain

Content Neutrality Network Token Trading

Content Neutrality Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, CoinBene, HADAX, CoinEx, DDEX, UEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Neutrality Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Content Neutrality Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

