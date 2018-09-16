Constellium (CSTM) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CSTM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $16.00 price target on Constellium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Constellium from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Constellium from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Get Constellium alerts:

Shares of NYSE CSTM opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 0.98. Constellium has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. research analysts forecast that Constellium will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellium during the 1st quarter valued at $43,379,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Constellium by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,925,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,259 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors raised its stake in Constellium by 249.3% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,676,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,604 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Constellium by 1,414.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Constellium by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,830,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,266 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellium

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.