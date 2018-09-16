CONSOL Coal Resources LP (CCR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

CCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st.

In other CONSOL Coal Resources news, Director Consol Energy Inc. bought 13,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.48 per share, with a total value of $242,797.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CONSOL Coal Resources stock. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. CONSOL Coal Resources accounts for 4.2% of Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC owned 2.09% of CONSOL Coal Resources worth $8,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 23.63% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Coal Resources stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CONSOL Coal Resources has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $19.16.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $98.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.65 million. CONSOL Coal Resources had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 27.24%. equities analysts forecast that CONSOL Coal Resources will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

