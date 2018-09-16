Comparing RealNetworks (RNWK) & NTT DATA Corp/ADR (NTDTY)

RealNetworks (OTCMKTS: NTDTY) and NTT DATA Corp/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for RealNetworks and NTT DATA Corp/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RealNetworks 0 0 0 0 N/A NTT DATA Corp/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

RealNetworks has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NTT DATA Corp/ADR has a beta of 3.23, indicating that its share price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

NTT DATA Corp/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. RealNetworks does not pay a dividend. NTT DATA Corp/ADR pays out 17.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.1% of RealNetworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.5% of RealNetworks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RealNetworks and NTT DATA Corp/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealNetworks -18.52% -26.75% -18.60% NTT DATA Corp/ADR 2.76% 8.76% 3.44%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RealNetworks and NTT DATA Corp/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RealNetworks $78.72 million 1.46 -$16.30 million N/A N/A NTT DATA Corp/ADR $19.12 billion 1.00 $523.55 million $0.51 26.73

NTT DATA Corp/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than RealNetworks.

Summary

NTT DATA Corp/ADR beats RealNetworks on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

RealNetworks Company Profile

RealNetworks, Inc. provides network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player software, which enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the Web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content. This segment also licenses its technology to electronic equipment, microchip, and integrated circuit manufacturers. The company's Mobile Services segment provides digital media services to mobile and online service providers as software as a service offerings, which include RealTimes, a photo and video sharing platform, offers to wireless carriers for integration in their hosted cloud solutions; Kontxt, a text message management, anti-spam, and classification product; ringback tone that enables callers to hear subscriber-selected music or messages instead of the traditional electronic ringing; intercarrier messaging services; and business intelligence, and subscriber management and billing for the carriers. Its Games segment develops, publishes, and distributes casual games, including time-management, board, card, puzzle, word, and hidden-object games. It offers its casual games through mobile devices, digital downloads, and subscription play. The company also develops and markets software products and services that enable the creation, distribution, and consumption of digital media, including audio and video. The company provides its products and services through direct and indirect channels comprising public relations, trade shows, events, and speaking opportunities; online channels; third party distribution partners; and third-party distribution channels, such as application storefronts, search engines, online portals, and content publishers. RealNetworks, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

NTT DATA Corp/ADR Company Profile

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, and Global. It offers business consulting services, such as business strategy, business process optimization, and organizational change management; and IT consulting services, including IT strategy and governance, information and knowledge management, and program management office consulting services. The company also provides architecture strategy and design, application development and system integration, quality assurance and testing, application management and outsourcing, legacy modernization, mobility, and online services; embedded and real-time systems; and application development technologies. In addition, it offers enterprise application services comprising SAP, Oracle, and Microsoft application services; and enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, business intelligence, and enterprise portal solutions. Further, the company provides business intelligence; analytics, predictive analytics, and data mining; enterprise performance management; big data; governance, risk, and compliance; information management; and data warehousing and data management services. Additionally, it offers infrastructure services, which include data center, IT security, application hosting, network, service desk support, contact center management, remote infrastructure management, and desktop services; and business process and infrastructure management outsourcing services. The company was formerly known as NTT Data Communications Systems Corporation and changed its name to NTT DATA Corporation in 1996. NTT DATA Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. NTT DATA Corporation is a subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation.

