Comparing PAVmed (PAVM) and Its Peers

PAVmed (NASDAQ: PAVM) is one of 112 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare PAVmed to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PAVmed and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PAVmed N/A -$9.51 million -2.58 PAVmed Competitors $1.47 billion $106.63 million -199.83

PAVmed’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than PAVmed. PAVmed is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PAVmed and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PAVmed 0 0 1 0 3.00 PAVmed Competitors 622 2285 4371 201 2.56

PAVmed currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 273.13%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 0.96%. Given PAVmed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PAVmed is more favorable than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

PAVmed has a beta of -0.62, meaning that its stock price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PAVmed’s peers have a beta of 0.82, meaning that their average stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.7% of PAVmed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of PAVmed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PAVmed and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAVmed N/A N/A -171.55% PAVmed Competitors -39.29% -93.62% -18.59%

Summary

PAVmed beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube. Its product pipeline also comprises NextCath, a self-anchoring catheter; NextFlo, a disposable infusion system; and Caldus, a disposable tissue ablation device. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

