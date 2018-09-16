Comparing Pantheon Resources (PTHRF) and Jagged Peak Energy (JAG)

Pantheon Resources (NYSE: JAG) and Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Pantheon Resources and Jagged Peak Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pantheon Resources N/A N/A N/A Jagged Peak Energy 0.70% 14.55% 8.51%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Pantheon Resources and Jagged Peak Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pantheon Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Jagged Peak Energy 0 8 9 0 2.53

Jagged Peak Energy has a consensus price target of $16.17, suggesting a potential upside of 21.83%. Given Jagged Peak Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Jagged Peak Energy is more favorable than Pantheon Resources.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pantheon Resources and Jagged Peak Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pantheon Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jagged Peak Energy $267.31 million 10.58 -$451.93 million $0.26 51.04

Pantheon Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jagged Peak Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.6% of Jagged Peak Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Jagged Peak Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Pantheon Resources has a beta of 3.63, suggesting that its stock price is 263% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jagged Peak Energy has a beta of -1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 216% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Jagged Peak Energy beats Pantheon Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pantheon Resources

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas in the United States. Its principal asset is a working interest ranging between 50% and 58% in four prospects in Tyler and Polk counties, East Texas. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Jagged Peak Energy

Jagged Peak Energy Inc. operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it held an 86% average working interest in approximately 75,200 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 82,358 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 94% average working interest in 94 net productive wells. Jagged Peak Energy Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

