Comparing Endurance International Group (EIGI) and CommVault Systems (CVLT)

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ: CVLT) and CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Endurance International Group and CommVault Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endurance International Group -3.58% -38.34% -1.58% CommVault Systems -9.89% 0.72% 0.38%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Endurance International Group and CommVault Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endurance International Group 3 1 2 0 1.83 CommVault Systems 0 3 6 0 2.67

Endurance International Group currently has a consensus target price of $8.21, indicating a potential downside of 11.26%. CommVault Systems has a consensus target price of $77.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.35%. Given CommVault Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CommVault Systems is more favorable than Endurance International Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Endurance International Group and CommVault Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endurance International Group $1.18 billion 1.13 -$107.30 million ($0.78) -11.86 CommVault Systems $699.39 million 4.55 -$61.90 million ($0.59) -117.97

CommVault Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Endurance International Group. CommVault Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Endurance International Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.9% of Endurance International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of CommVault Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.2% of Endurance International Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of CommVault Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Endurance International Group has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CommVault Systems has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CommVault Systems beats Endurance International Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites. The company also provides solutions that allow subscribers to have their Websites rendered on mobile devices; search engine optimization and marketing solutions; tools and services that enable subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through social networks; and control panels and dashboards that offer subscribers with tools to analyze activity on their Websites. In addition, it offers email marketing solution that enables subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through email; email capabilities, including custom mailboxes that reflect a subscriber's domain name, spam filters, email aliases, and forwarding functionality; products that enable secure and encrypted payments, shopping carts, payment processing and related services, mobile payments, and other forms of e-commerce; platform that creates and manages digital storefront listings through one interface; and professional services. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports. It also provides cloud and infrastructure management software solutions to manage storage hardware and virtual infrastructure; and retention and compliance software solutions that provide content based retention, enterprise search and e-discovery, email archiving, data loss prevention, and secure file sharing services. In addition, the company offers Commvault HyperScale, a cloud-ready on premises data management solution; and Commvault HyperScale software and appliances. Further, it provides customer support, consulting, assessment and design, installation, training, implementation and post-deployment, and education services. The company sells its software and services directly through its sales force to large enterprises, small and medium sized businesses, and government agencies, as well as indirectly through its network of value-added reseller partners, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and original equipment manufacturers. It licenses its software applications to customers in the banking, insurance and financial services, government, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical services, technology, legal, manufacturing, utility, and energy industries. The company has strategic relationships with Atos, Cisco, Citrix, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Infinidat, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, and VMware. Commvault Systems, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.

