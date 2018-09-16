Comparing BioSig Technologies (BSGM) and Masimo (MASI)

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ: MASI) and Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of BioSig Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.3% of Masimo shares are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of BioSig Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Masimo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BioSig Technologies and Masimo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSig Technologies N/A N/A -788.61% Masimo 15.30% 21.49% 17.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BioSig Technologies and Masimo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSig Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Masimo 0 1 4 0 2.80

Masimo has a consensus price target of $100.75, indicating a potential downside of 18.43%. Given Masimo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Masimo is more favorable than BioSig Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

BioSig Technologies has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Masimo has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioSig Technologies and Masimo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSig Technologies N/A N/A -$12.69 million N/A N/A Masimo $798.11 million 8.01 $131.61 million $2.45 50.42

Masimo has higher revenue and earnings than BioSig Technologies.

Summary

Masimo beats BioSig Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc., a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures. It is also developing a library of software tools that are designed to be configured to fit the needs of electrophysiologists in various settings and for arrhythmia treatments. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry. It also provides Masimo rainbow SET platform that includes rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that noninvasively monitor hemoglobin species, including oxygen saturation, pulse rate, perfusion index, pleth variability index, and respiration rate from the pleth; noninvasively monitor hemoglobin concentration, and carboxyhemoglobin and methemoglobin saturation; monitor arterial oxygen saturation and acoustic respiration rate; and calculates oxygen content and oxygen reserve index. In addition, the company offers SedLine brain function monitoring technology to measure the brain's electrical activity by detecting EEG signals; capnography and gas monitoring products comprising external plug-in-and-measure capnography and gas analyzers, integrated modules, and handheld capnograph and capnometer devices; and O3 regional oximetry for tissue oxygen saturation measurement. Further, it provides Patient SafetyNet, a surveillance, remote monitoring, and clinician notification solution; MyView, a wireless presence-detection system; and connectivity devices. The company provides its products directly, as well as through distributors and original equipment manufacturers partners to hospitals, emergency medical service providers, physician offices, veterinarians, long term care facilities, and consumers. Masimo Corporation has a strategic partnership with NU Hospitals. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

