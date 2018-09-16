Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,164,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,690 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.81% of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao worth $43,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao during the second quarter worth about $344,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 41.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 678,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,547,000 after buying an additional 199,903 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 186.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,280,000 after buying an additional 269,800 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao during the second quarter worth about $3,593,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 254.6% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 341,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 245,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBD opened at $18.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.76. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 2.00%. sell-side analysts predict that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBD. ValuEngine raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Santander raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

