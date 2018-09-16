Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.91

Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.91 and last traded at $18.36, with a volume of 9820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBD. ValuEngine upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Santander upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 2.00%. research analysts predict that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 92,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 133,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 10,339 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 287.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,629 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao in the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000. 2.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao Company Profile (NYSE:CBD)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

