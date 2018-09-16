Commerzbank (CBK) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2018 // No Comments

Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.75 ($11.34) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commerzbank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.45 ($12.15).

CBK stock opened at €8.82 ($10.26) on Wednesday. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €7.82 ($9.09) and a fifty-two week high of €13.82 ($16.07).

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Private and Small-Business Customers; Corporate Clients; and Asset & Capital Recovery segments.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Analyst Recommendations for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply