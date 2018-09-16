Commerzbank (CBK) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.75 ($11.34) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commerzbank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.45 ($12.15).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

CBK stock opened at €8.82 ($10.26) on Wednesday. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €7.82 ($9.09) and a fifty-two week high of €13.82 ($16.07).

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Private and Small-Business Customers; Corporate Clients; and Asset & Capital Recovery segments.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.