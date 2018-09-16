Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Stephens reiterated a hold rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Bank of America set a $68.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.22.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $69.28 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares has a 52-week low of $54.24 and a 52-week high of $72.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.65.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $335.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.94%.

In other news, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $90,064.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,800.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paula S. Petersen sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $60,101.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,300.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,931 shares of company stock valued at $4,920,470 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services.

