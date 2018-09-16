Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Stake Boosted by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 82,008.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,433 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,033 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 0.6% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,505 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $544,000. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,024 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie set a $35.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.79.

Comcast stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $167.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.85 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

