Columbia Banking System (COLB) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.20.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $40.90 on Thursday. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $37.74 and a one year high of $48.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $140.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

In other news, EVP David C. Lawson sold 1,813 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $75,928.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after buying an additional 26,437 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 124,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 302,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,689,000 after purchasing an additional 14,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

