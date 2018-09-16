Colony Group LLC Increases Stake in VMware, Inc. (VMW)

Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 91.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,602 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMW. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in VMware during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new position in VMware during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 20.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $162.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.12 and a 52-week high of $165.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. VMware had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider P. Kevan Krysler sold 13,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.63, for a total transaction of $2,139,125.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 3,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $576,448.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,468,065.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,518 shares of company stock valued at $19,067,627 over the last three months. 29.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $172.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of VMware in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of VMware from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.35.

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

