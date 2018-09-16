Colony Group LLC Has $404,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 22.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 199,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7,994.3% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock opened at $44.30 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.09 and a 1-year high of $64.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.63.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 43.35%. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 16.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Steven L. Thorsen, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $2,203,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,990 shares in the company, valued at $6,995,879.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Switz sold 75,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $4,000,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,508.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $7,604,100 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Micron Technology to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.52.

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

