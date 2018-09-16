Colony Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Adient PLC (ADNT)

Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 1,209.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 54.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 602,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,619,000 after purchasing an additional 212,787 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 7.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 10.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 147,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 13,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000.

Get Adient alerts:

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $43.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of -0.71. Adient PLC has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $86.42.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Adient had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Adient PLC will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Adient and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Adient to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.54.

Adient Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company operates through two segments, Seating and Interiors. The Seating segment produces automotive seat metal structures and mechanisms, foams, trims, fabrics, and seat systems.

Read More: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.