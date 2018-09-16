Colony Group LLC Acquires Shares of 7,070 Loews Co. (L)

Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 189,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Loews by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 120,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 168,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Loews by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 2,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $106,985.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on L shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Loews from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.68.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $50.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.67. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. analysts expect that Loews Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 28th. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 8.74%.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and cell phones.

