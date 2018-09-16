CoffeeCoin (CFC) Price Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days

CoffeeCoin (CURRENCY:CFC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. CoffeeCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $26.00 worth of CoffeeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoffeeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CoffeeCoin has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00041120 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007542 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000315 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000894 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000137 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

CoffeeCoin Profile

CFC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. The Reddit community for CoffeeCoin is /r/Coffeecoin . CoffeeCoin’s official website is www.coffee-coin.org . CoffeeCoin’s official Twitter account is @coffeecoin2

CoffeeCoin Coin Trading

CoffeeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoffeeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoffeeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoffeeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

