Coffee (JVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coffee had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $23.44 million during the quarter.

Shares of JVA stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.95. 52,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,732. Coffee has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 million, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Coffee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Canada, Australia, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as to coffee shop operators.

