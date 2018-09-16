Coca-Cola European Partners (CCE) Rating Increased to Neutral at Susquehanna Bancshares

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCE) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

CCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Macquarie upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Coca-Cola European Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Coca-Cola European Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.43.

NYSE:CCE opened at $45.50 on Friday. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 12-month low of $36.17 and a 12-month high of $45.88. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Coca-Cola European Partners had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola European Partners will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 199.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,873,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,524 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 44.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the first quarter valued at $412,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 39.8% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 35.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 8,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.16% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers water, juice, isotonic, sparkling flavor and energy drink, and other products. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Monster brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Vio, Royal Bliss, Honest, and GLACÉAU Smartwater brands.

