CMS Energy Co. (CMS) Shares Sold by OppenheimerFunds Inc.

OppenheimerFunds Inc. lowered its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 513,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,136 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. owned 0.18% of CMS Energy worth $24,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,906,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,023,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,314,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,311 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2,602.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,360,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,887 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $56,726,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,873,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Argus raised shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Howard Weil reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $138,615.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $48,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy stock opened at $50.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.01. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $50.85.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 15.14%. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3575 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.90%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources.

