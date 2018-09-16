CloakCoin (CLOAK) Trading 3.9% Higher This Week

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 16th. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.85 or 0.00028509 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Mercatox and Cryptopia. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $9.58 million and $153,600.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00029270 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00021419 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003701 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005052 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00392223 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008898 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000320 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,187,076 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CloakCoin is forum.cloakcoin.com

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Livecoin, Bittrex, Bitbns, Mercatox, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

