Clarkson PLC (CKN) Insider Sells £1,134,880.75 in Stock

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) insider Birger Nergaard sold 41,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,725 ($35.50), for a total value of £1,134,880.75 ($1,478,286.77).

Birger Nergaard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 21st, Birger Nergaard sold 58,353 shares of Clarkson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,750 ($35.82), for a total value of £1,604,707.50 ($2,090,279.41).

Shares of LON:CKN opened at GBX 2,670 ($34.78) on Friday. Clarkson PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 2,454 ($31.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,475 ($45.27).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be given a GBX 24 ($0.31) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%.

Separately, Liberum Capital upgraded Clarkson to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.68) price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th.

About Clarkson

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment includes services provided to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as arranges principal-to-principal cash-settled contracts for differences based upon standardized freight contracts.

