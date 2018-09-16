ClariVest Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 521,873 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 39,317 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 2.2% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $128,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,622,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,118,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981,233 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,692,899 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,887,377,000 after acquiring an additional 39,480 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,616,652 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,623,329,000 after acquiring an additional 710,745 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19,286.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,228,065 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,019,885 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $986,239,000 after acquiring an additional 108,052 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $265.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $252.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $186.00 and a fifty-two week high of $271.16.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $56.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare conglomerate to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.75%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Nelson sold 26,033 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.65, for a total value of $7,045,831.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 20,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.41, for a total transaction of $5,268,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,720,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,094,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,603 shares of company stock valued at $22,837,660 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Citigroup cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.43.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

