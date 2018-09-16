Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $467,836,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,682,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,695,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,892,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,258,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $107.74 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $94.05 and a twelve month high of $107.89.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

