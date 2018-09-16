Citadel Advisors LLC Has $829,000 Position in Mobileiron Inc (MOBL)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) by 78.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,135 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,624 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mobileiron were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Mobileiron during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mobileiron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Mobileiron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Mobileiron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Mobileiron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 52.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MOBL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.31.

Shares of Mobileiron stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. Mobileiron Inc has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $5.71. The company has a market cap of $563.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.28.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 29.39% and a negative return on equity of 131.24%. The business had revenue of $46.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Mobileiron’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Mobileiron Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mobileiron

MobileIron, Inc provides a purpose-built mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience in the United States and internationally. The company offers MobileIron platform, a government-grade security platform, which combines cloud security, unified endpoint management, secure connectivity, and threat intelligence into an integrated solution designed to protect business data in order to deliver enterprise services to users.

