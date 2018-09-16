Citadel Advisors LLC Has $808,000 Position in Opus Bank (OPB)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Opus Bank worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Opus Bank by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,603,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,726,000 after purchasing an additional 162,415 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Opus Bank by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,141,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,450,000 after purchasing an additional 218,882 shares during the period. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Opus Bank by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,346,000 after purchasing an additional 19,679 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Opus Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,428,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Opus Bank by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 13,307 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Opus Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Opus Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, FIG Partners downgraded shares of Opus Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market-perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Opus Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

NASDAQ:OPB opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Opus Bank has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $30.95. The company has a market capitalization of $971.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.65 million. Opus Bank had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 5.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Opus Bank will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Opus Bank Company Profile

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

