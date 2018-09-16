CIRCOR International, Inc. (CIR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CIRCOR International in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 20.5% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,765,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,245,000 after purchasing an additional 300,570 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 4.5% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,014,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,498,000 after purchasing an additional 44,052 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 11.9% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 716,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,561,000 after purchasing an additional 76,308 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,001,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 12.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIR opened at $46.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CIRCOR International has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $56.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 2.01.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $301.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. CIRCOR International’s revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Advanced Flow Solutions, and Fluid Handling. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices, and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

