Chronos (CRX) 1-Day Volume Tops $0.00

Chronos (CURRENCY:CRX) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Chronos has a total market capitalization of $55,471.00 and $0.00 worth of Chronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chronos has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One Chronos coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006412 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00024305 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00263506 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000048 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002458 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00001270 BTC.

About Chronos

CRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 9th, 2016. Chronos’ total supply is 73,729,962 coins. Chronos’ official Twitter account is @_Pennyauction_ . The official website for Chronos is chronos-coin.com

Buying and Selling Chronos

