Christopher & Banks (CBK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Christopher & Banks (NYSE:CBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Christopher & Banks Corporation is a Minneapolis-based specialty retailer of women’s clothing providing exclusive fashions under the Christopher & Banks and C.J. Banks labels. Currently, the Company operates 351 stores in 30 states, located primarily in the northern half of the United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Christopher & Banks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th.

Shares of Christopher & Banks stock opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. Christopher & Banks has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.54.

Christopher & Banks (NYSE:CBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Christopher & Banks had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a negative return on equity of 45.54%. The firm had revenue of $87.42 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Christopher & Banks will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Duskin purchased 26,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $27,169.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Retail Opportunity Fu Macellum purchased 42,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $45,463.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 344,219 shares of company stock worth $339,466 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Christopher & Banks stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Christopher & Banks Co. (NYSE:CBK) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,716,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 7.13% of Christopher & Banks worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

Christopher & Banks Company Profile

Christopher & Banks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of private-brand women's apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and sells women's apparel and accessories to customers ranging in age from 40 and older. Its stores offer women's apparel consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/active wear, and sleepwear in missy, petite, and women sizes, as well as jewelry and accessories.

