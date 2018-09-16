Christina M. Corley Sells 14,900 Shares of CDW common stock (CDW) Stock

CDW common stock (NASDAQ:CDW) insider Christina M. Corley sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $1,317,011.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,696.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $90.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.06. CDW common stock has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $90.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36.

CDW common stock (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. CDW common stock had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 71.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. equities analysts forecast that CDW common stock will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. CDW common stock’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

CDW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CDW common stock from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CDW common stock from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW common stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of CDW common stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDW common stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. CDW common stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDW. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in CDW common stock by 314.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in CDW common stock by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 195,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 57,800 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in CDW common stock by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 191,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in CDW common stock by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 37,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in CDW common stock by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 178,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,545,000 after acquiring an additional 15,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

About CDW common stock

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

