China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (SNP) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.51 Per Share

Equities analysts expect China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) to report earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for China Petroleum & Chemical’s earnings. China Petroleum & Chemical reported earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 91.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that China Petroleum & Chemical will report full-year earnings of $9.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.57 to $9.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $10.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover China Petroleum & Chemical.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $106.54 billion for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 2.71%.

SNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut China Petroleum & Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

China Petroleum & Chemical stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.16. 255,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,915. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.60 and a 52-week high of $105.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $116.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be paid a $2.3455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 5th. This is a boost from China Petroleum & Chemical’s previous special dividend of $1.51. This represents a dividend yield of 12.6%. China Petroleum & Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 75.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $449,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sensato Investors LLC lifted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 583.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sensato Investors LLC now owns 77,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after buying an additional 66,078 shares during the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas, and chemical operations and businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

