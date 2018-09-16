Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) Shares Sold by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN reduced its holdings in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 979,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,825 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $53,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2,900.0% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Darrell & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $52.93 on Friday. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $60.19. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.16). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $593.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.77%.

CAKE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “$58.55” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.73.

In related news, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 500 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.83 per share, for a total transaction of $26,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,546.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 1,005 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $53,204.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of August 21, 2018, it operated 215 company-owned restaurants, including 199 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 21 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

