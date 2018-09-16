Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 792 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,949,000. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 157,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 22,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 365,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,909,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,084,000. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.93.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 228,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $14,825,915.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 938,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,021,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 134,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $8,179,734.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 396,393 shares of company stock worth $25,235,061 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $69.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.81. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $70.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

