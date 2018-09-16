Central Garden & Pet Co (CENT) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 112.2% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 8.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 919,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,999,000 after acquiring an additional 75,175 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.4% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 73,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,983,000. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

CENT stock opened at $39.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Central Garden & Pet Co has a fifty-two week low of $34.81 and a fifty-two week high of $45.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of -0.15.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $657.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.83.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats comprising edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhide, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories for birds, small animals, and specialty pets.

