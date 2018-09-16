Centaurus Financial Inc. Takes $730,000 Position in VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF (VONV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF (BMV:VONV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. RBO & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $527,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter.

Get VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF alerts:

VONV opened at $111.74 on Friday. VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF has a one year low of $98.28 and a one year high of $114.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF (BMV:VONV).

Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.