Centaurus Financial Inc. Takes $730,000 Position in VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF (VONV)

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2018 // No Comments

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF (BMV:VONV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. RBO & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $527,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter.

VONV opened at $111.74 on Friday. VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF has a one year low of $98.28 and a one year high of $114.79.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF (BMV:VONV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF (BMV:VONV)

Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply