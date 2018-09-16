Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 298.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,281 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,697 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 69.9% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 21,685 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 134.3% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 23,121 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 13,253 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.0% in the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 60,650 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 49,545.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 71,489 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 71,345 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 151.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 89,444 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 53,887 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Summit Insights raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.52.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $52,495.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,578. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $44,617.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,286.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,923 shares of company stock worth $185,098 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM opened at $75.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.66. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $76.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.73.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The wireless technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 18.41% and a positive return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.61%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 34.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

