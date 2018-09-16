Centaure Market Capitalization Tops $0.00 (CEN)

Centaure (CURRENCY:CEN) traded 40.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One Centaure token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Crex24. During the last seven days, Centaure has traded up 20.9% against the dollar. Centaure has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $21,912.00 worth of Centaure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00052408 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000658 BTC.

AiLink Token (ALI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000068 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001914 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000499 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Soniq (SONIQ) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000828 BTC.

DOWCOIN (DOW) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006695 BTC.

FUTURAX (FTXT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Cryptosolartech (CST) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Centaure Token Profile

Centaure (CRYPTO:CEN) is a token. Centaure’s total supply is 34,000,000 tokens. The official website for Centaure is centaure.io . Centaure’s official Twitter account is @CentaureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Centaure is /r/Centaure and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Centaure’s official message board is medium.com/@centauretoken

Centaure Token Trading

Centaure can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centaure using one of the exchanges listed above.

