Cellectis SA (CLLS) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,240,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647,164 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 10.19% of Cellectis worth $119,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Cellectis by 1,300.0% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Cellectis in the first quarter worth $215,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Cellectis in the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cellectis by 143.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the last quarter. 27.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLLS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Cellectis from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Cellectis stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. Cellectis SA has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $38.85.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 281.38% and a negative return on equity of 25.46%. equities analysts forecast that Cellectis SA will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cellectis Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

