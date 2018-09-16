Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Stake Boosted by Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC

Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,808 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 171,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 75,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 16,949 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 756,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,874,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,865,000 after acquiring an additional 127,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,807,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,115,000 after acquiring an additional 538,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

CATY has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.31.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $31,545.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,858.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,399,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,330 shares of company stock worth $1,883,695 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CATY opened at $42.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $36.25 and a 52 week high of $45.59.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.85 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 31.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. equities analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 31st. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

