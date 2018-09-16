Casey’s General Stores (CASY) Price Target Increased to $142.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $134.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.53 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CASY. BidaskClub downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Northcoast Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.78.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

CASY stock opened at $126.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $90.42 and a 52 week high of $130.50.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 10th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $191,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,319.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terry W. Handley sold 1,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $134,361.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,694.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,071,000 after acquiring an additional 15,216 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.8% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 630,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,156,000 after acquiring an additional 30,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,076,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,749,000 after acquiring an additional 36,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.